New FCDA Staff Cooperative Society will be strengthened, Executive Secretary assures

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad has charged the newly inaugurated Executive Committee Members of the FCDA Staff Multi-purpose Cooperative Society to refrain from anything that will further dent the image of the Cooperative Society and by extension the FCDA.

The Executive Secretary who was speaking when the new Executive led by the FCT Director of Cooperatives, Engr. Gbemi Omole frowned at what has become the faith of the FCDA Cooperative Society which he described as “the foundation of all Cooperative Societies in the FCTA but which for now can be said to be the worse, most indebted and most corrupt”.

He also said that he was dismayed by the kind of grandstanding, recourse to god-fatherism and blackmail being displayed by some of the people who have contributed in running down the Cooperative Society, promising that “anybody found to have betrayed public trust will be made to answer for their actions no matter how long it takes”.

Further, he assured that the FCDA Management was not unaware of the problems bedeviling the FCDA Staff Cooperative Society as could be seen from the recent setting up of a four (4)-Man Committee made up of the FCT Director of Cooperative; Directors of Finance and Administration, Internal Audit and Legal Services in the FCDA to review the issues and come up with recommendations, which according to him explains the postponement of the initial date set aside for the conduct of the recently held elections.

He therefore commended the four (4)-Man Committee for their commitment and deligent service which led to the smooth conduct of the elections which produced the new Executives without any rancore nor court cases.

Also, he regretted that Cooperative Societies like the FCDA Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society which is suppose to cater for the welfare of its members through soft loans and essential commodities has unfortunately degenerated to a situation where many cooperators retired and even died without accessing their contributions.

He challenged the new Executive Members that they are coming at a time when there is the urgent need to restore the lost glory of the FCDA Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society by tidying up things, emphasizing that “it will no longer be business as usual”.

He charged the FCT Director of Cooperatives as well as the FCDA Directors of Finance and Administration and Internal Audit to be up and doing by applying the necessary checks and balances as well as sounding the alarm bells in good time so as to prevent any abuses whenever the need arises.

Earlier the FCT, Director of Cooperatives, Engr. Gbemi Omole who led the delegation acknowledged and commended the Executive Secretary for the interest he has shown in the activities of the FCDA Staff Cooperative Society since his assumption of duty in Novermber, 2021, stating that this concern resulted in the recent payment of over N 100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) to contributors of the FCDA Staff Cooperative Society who have retired from service thereby bringing succor to many families.

In a brief remark, the newly elected President of the FCDA Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Mr. Ajiboye Tunde promised that the new Executive Members under his leadership will serve with the fear of God while allowing the various committees to do their job without any undue interference and thanked the Executive Secretary for his guidance and leadership throughout the period leading to a successful election and inauguration.

The new Executive Members of the FCDA Multipurpose Cooperative Society include the following:Ajiboye Tunde – President, Dr. Reuben Ndaya – Vice President, Engr. N.T. Abulkareem – Secretary, Queen-Victoria Giwa – Financial Secretary, Mary Ibrahim – Treasurer and Ihuoma Gloria Nwosu -PRO

