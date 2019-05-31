New FAAN MD meets with Airline operators

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Capt Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu on Thursday, met with Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) as well as the Airline Operating Committee (AOC).

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu made available to Newsdiaryonline Friday said the meeting held at the Headquarters of the Authority in Lagos.

Yadudu said the meeting was to re-affirm the Authority’s commitment to the improvement of services at the airports and to solicit cooperation and support of the airlines.

Acknowledging that as the primary stakeholders, the AON and AOC were first engaged among numerous others, Yadudu assured that the new management would be open to advice and constructive criticisms.

Harping on effective collaborations, the MD promised that the Authority would concentrate on delivering structured, time-bound, sustainable and improved services to all stakeholders.

“FAAN is already taking bold steps in addressing gaps in our processes and procedures by collaborating with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), through its Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program,” he said.

Yadudu requested the associations to nominate two members to work in a committee that would be constituted immediately alongside FAAN officials to drive the delivery of improved services at our airports.

The Chairman of AON, Mr. Nogie Meggison, who spoke on behalf of the airlines congratulated the new MD on his appointment, stating that as an aviator, his appointment is a round peg in a round hole.

He pledged the support and cooperation of airline operators towards delivering improved services at the airports as well as helping FAAN to develop the Lagos airport into a hub.

Present at the meeting were the Authority’s directors of Engineering Services, Engr Salisu Daura, Finance & Accounts, Mrs. Nike Aboderin, Human Resources, Mr. Honorius Anozie, Security Services, Rtd Group Captain U.S.A. Sadiq, Airport Operations, Mrs. Jumoke Oni, Legal Adviser, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian.

Also in attendance were the Chairman Medview Airline, Alhaji M. A. Bankole, Chairman Air Peace Airline, Mr. Allen Onyema, Chairman Overland Air, Capt Edward Boyo, Station Manager, British Airways, Mrs. Adetoun Odejinmi, among several others.

