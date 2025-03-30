New Era beckons as ICAN welcomes Haruna Nma Yahaya, as 61st President-Elect

A new era is on the horizon at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ICAN as Mallam Haruna Nma Yahaya, mni, FCA becomes the 61st President-elect

This was announced on ICAN X (former Twitter) handle.

His investiture will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The announcement which has a bio-data of the new president-elect attached reads thus :

“A New Era is set to start! ✨🎉

“ICAN proudly welcomes Mallam Haruna Nma Yahaya, mni, FCA as the 61st President-Elect!

“With decades of experience and a passion for excellence, he’s set to lead with vision and impact.

“Mark the date! Investiture holds on Tuesday, June 3, 2025!

‘Join us in congratulating our President-elect!”,ICAN posted.