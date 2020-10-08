New Emir of Zazzau seeks support of people to provide purposeful leadership

The new Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli, sought the support of the people to support him in providing purposeful leadership to both the Zazzau emirate and the state’s Council of Chiefs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Nasir el-Rufai on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bamali as the new Emir of Zazzau to succeed the late Shehu Idris who died on Sept. 20.

In his maiden media interaction on Thursday in Zaria, the royal father said his plan was to build on the foundation laid by his predecessors.

He said the former emir spent 45 years on the throne and achieved a lot and as well-meaning successor, he would like to build on such achievements.

Bamali said the late emir has strengthened the structure of the emirate.

“It is not easy to step into the shoes of somebody whose personality was larger than life. It going to be a gradual process. In Sha Allah we will accomplish the task .