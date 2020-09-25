New Emir of Zazzau: KDSG clarifies selection process

Share the news













Kaduna State Government has reiterated that the selection process for the new Emir of Zazzau is proceeding with the careful attention befitting such a momentous decision.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Friday night, the government clarified how the selection processes is being carried out.

Quoting the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the statement said that the procedure is for the kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate to address their recommendations to the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, who will in turn process the document and forward to him.

‘’Upon receipt of the correspondence from the commissioner, the SSG will avail the security agencies of the names on the shortlist for the necessary checks. It is the duty of the SSG to forward the recommendations and the associated security report to the Governor for his consideration,’’ Adekeye said.

The statement added that the ‘’SSG stated that he can confirm that the report of the kingmakers has now been submitted to the Commissioner of Local Government, a step that will trigger the next sequence of events in the chain of reporting and security vetting.’’

The Special Adviser said that the SSG appealed for calm and understanding as the responsible institutions manage a selection process that was last used 45 years ago.

