New Emir of Biu gets staff of office

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, on Saturday, presented the staff of office to the new Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar 11, with a call on him to consolidate the foundation put in place by his late father.

Presenting the staff of office to the first Class Emir, at a ceremony in Biu, Zulum also urged him to be fair, just and to sustain support to government programmes, particularly in areas of education, health and agriculture.

The governor also urged the traditional ruler to continue to mobilise his subjects on security consciousness and community policing.

Zulum used the occasion to also commend the Federal Government and the military for the recent successes recorded in the fight against insurgency in the state.

“May I use this medium to commend the Federal Government, and in particular the Nigerian Military, for the recent successes they recorded in the fight against insurgency, especially by taking the war to the enclaves of the insurgents.

“Let me commend the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, directors and principals in the military high command, the theatre Commander, the GOC, sector commanders, brigade commanders, commanding officers, men and officers in theatre of operation.

“The police and all other security operatives working in Borno for the support they rendered in securing the territorial integrity of our nation,” Zulum said.

Dignitaries that attended the ceremony included the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Almin El-Kanami, Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen.Tukur Buratai. (NAN)