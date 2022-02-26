New Electoral Act will promote inclusiveness for PWDs – CCD 

The Center for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), has lauded Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act amendment bill, saying it would enhance the inclusiveness of Persons with Disabilities in electoral processes.



Mr David Anyaele, the Executive Director of CCD, said this on Saturday in a statement by Mr Humphrey Ukeaja, the groups media manager.



Anyaele also congratulated Nigerians on the signing and applauded them for their doggedness towards ensuring that the bill became an act.



“We laud President Muhammadu Buhari on the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment bill, 2022.



“The signing of the electoral bill into law is a victory and an opportunity for equality, inclusivity and promotion of political participation for all Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.



“It could be recalled that the previous electoral act provides that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), may make provisions for PWDs during elections in Nigeria.



“But with the new bill signed into an Act, the provision has been changed that the INEC shall make it mandatory to take appropriate measure to ensure that citizens with disabilities have unhindered access to electoral process on equal basis with others,” he said.



He urged PWDs across the country to not relent in holding the INEC and other stakeholders responsible for their inclusion in electoral processes as prescribed by the new law.



“The signing of the law did not come smooth and easy, it required efforts of civil society organization who partnered and strived for the struggle not just only for the survival of our democracy.



“But also for the incorporation of PWDs in the promotion of the democracy of Nigeria.



“Therefore,more is still needed to aid effective implementation and enforcement of the law by all those its concerns, especially for the inclusion of PWDs in electoral processes,” he said.



Anyaele congratulated Nigerians on the feat and insisted that CCD would continue to fight for the promotion and protection of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.(NAN)

