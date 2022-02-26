New Electoral Act paves way for credible polls -CSO

The Centre for Transparency and Advocacy (CTA) says the stage is set for Nigeria to have credible elections in 2023 and beyond, with the signing into law of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022.

The Executive Director, CTA, Ms Faith Nwadishi made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

She said the assent to the Bill was historic as it strengthened Nigeria’s quest for a transparent electoral process that would deepen the nation’s democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari, after many years of waiting, on Friday, signed the amended 2010 Electoral Act into Law.

The new law now known as the Electoral Act 2022 replaced the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.

“We congratulate the President, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), media and Nigerians on this historic event.

“We, however, call on the National Assembly to exhibit same patriotic zeal looking into the amendment of section 84(12) recommended by the President.”

Recall that President Buhari highlighted the contents and advantages of the Act, urging the national assembly to immediately amend Section 84 of the Act, in line with the nation’s 1999 Constitution as amended.

He expressed hope that the law would promote sound electoral processes and good governance in the country.(NAN)

