New Edo CP, Abutu Yaro, assumes office

By Deborah Coker

The new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Edo, Abutu Yaro, assumed office on Monday in Benin, promising to be a team player.

Addressing the officers at the command headquarters shortly after assuming office, Yaro noted that the command was compact, well organised, and the security architecture, world class.

“We are simply keying into what is on ground. With you and the men, certainly, the mission will be very easy.

The new Edo CP enjoined the officers and men of the command to continue to do their job diligently and not to rest on their oars.

“Fine tune your actions and ensure that Edo people continue to enjoy the peace you have succeeded in creating”, he said.

Yaro further commended the personnel for being supportive of the the command’s management and their ability to carry out their responsibilities in the most diligent manner.

He urged the Edo people to expect committed service delivery and have hope that the command would continue to do the best in fighting crime as the constitutionally mandated it to do.

The new commissioner said that the command would encourage feedback to enable it to galvanise efforts and improve on areas that required improvement and adjustment.

“I urge you to continue to do your best and ensure that sanity continues to reign”, Yaro said.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the command, Miller Dantawaye, while introducing the new CP to the officers and men, noted that Yaro was a very operational man.

“If you know you are a police officer that is not very hard working, this is the time for you to look and go else where.

“This is because our new CP is a workaholic and a very operational man,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yaro is the 43rd CP in the history of the command. (NAN

