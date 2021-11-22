New edition of book on Sokoto Caliphate for launch

Premium Times Books will on Tuesday, November 23, host a book presentation event to launch the Nigerian edition of “The Sokoto Caliphate”.

Organisers say the event, scheduled for the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, will be chaired by the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamali.

Several other Nigerian dignitaries billed to attend.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, will be the special guest of honour while the Chairman of Casiva Limited, Nasiru Danu, will, in his role as chief presenter, unveil the book.

The Editor-in-Chief of 21st Century Chronicle, Mahmud Jega, will review the book after which there will be a panel discussion on the topic “The relevance of the history of the Sokoto caliphate to present-day Nigeria.”

The trio of Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza, Kebbi State higher education commissioner; Prof. Mohammed Junaid of the department of education, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; and Mr Jega are slated to discuss the topic.

A former Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Ohi Alegbe, will moderate the panel. He will also compere the entire book presentation event.

An initial mini presentation of the book was earlier held on November 1 in Sokoto as a part of events commemorating the 15th anniversary of the installation of the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad.

First published by Longmans, Green Co in 1967, “The Sokoto Caliphate” is the product of a groundbreaking research by Professor Denis Murray Last when he was a PhD student at the University of Ibadan.

The book’s subject is the 19th century Sokoto Caliphate, the state that evolved out of the jihad led by Uthman dan Fodio.

At the height of its growth, it stretched east-west from present-day Cameroon to Burkina Faso, and north-south, from Agadez to Ilorin.

European colonialists, especially British and French administrators, referred to the state back then as the Fulani Empire.

