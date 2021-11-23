New Ebonyi soccer team begins trial matches Nov.25

The newly-floated Salt City Football Club of Abakaliki will begin trial matches series from Nov.25 to strengthen the team after its screening.

The Club’s Team Manager, Felix Odionye disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki

According to him, the necessary logistics have been provided for a smooth exercise.

Odionye said that the team successfully conducted its screening involving over 800 players from the state and other parts of the country.

“The trial matches will involve quality teams from the state, southeast zone and country even those from the professional league cadre.

“We will do our best to present a formidable team for the state to compete favourably in the 2021/22 national league season’’, he said.

Hillary Obiesie, Chief Coach of the team said that the 40 players selected from the exercise would execute the trial matches.

“The players who perform optimally would be registered with the club for the national league season.

“We will also select quality players from the opposing teams in the bid to select 35 best players for registration, he said.

He noted that confidence, skills, level of fitness, ability to handle complex situations on the field among other technical requirements, would be used to assess the players.

“We thank Gov. David Umahi for ensuring the club’s successful take-off and the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Charles Akpuenika for his commitment toward the effective running of the club’’, he said.

The Head of the club’s Media Unit, Emeka Ikegwu assured football fans in Ebonyi that their thirst for top class football action would soon be quenched. (NAN)

