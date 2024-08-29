New DG of DSS assumes office – Official

The newly appointed Director General of the Department of State Services, (DGSS), Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, has assumed office on 28th August, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Peter Afunanya, Director of PR and Strategic Communications, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday.

Afunanya said the new DG was warmly received by the immediate past DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, CFR, fwc, who briefed him on related issues. Both of them recalled moments that they worked together in the past and reflected on the respect and admiration they have for each other. The two of them later addressed Management and Staff of the Service.

While the outgone DG urged all to cooperate with the new one to enable him succeed in the task ahead, Mr Ajayi harped on unity of purpose among staff and enjoined them to remain disciplined and professional in the discharge of their duties. Mr Ajayi assured that he would work with relevant stakeholders with utmost commitment and deep sense of responsibility so as to surmount challenges confronting Nigeria’s economic, political and security environments. The objective, according to him, is to achieve peace and stability necessary for development.

Highlight of the occasion was the handing over of the Service flag and other insignias of office by the former DG to the new one. Afterwards, Mr Ajayi took a tour of the National Headquarters during which he visited some sections and encouraged staff on duty to remain vigilant, resourceful, dedicated and loyal to the Service, constituted authorities and Nigeria at large.

Instructively, the DGSS pledged to refocus the Service towards covertness and likelihood of studied silence over certain matters