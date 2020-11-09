New Delta FRSC Commander warns operatives against extortion

Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka, new Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, has warned operatives against bribery and all forms of indiscipline.

Wihioka, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Monday, shortly after assumption of duty.

He said that the command was poised to stamp out all forms of corruption among the operatives and warned that any officer caught extorting the public would be sanctioned.

He urged them to brace up to the mandate of serving the public with utmost responsibility.

The sector commander also called on operatives to apply caution and be mindful of the sensibilities of the people while performing their duties.