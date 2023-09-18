New customs controller promises to run inclusive administration in Seme

By Raji Rasak

Seme (Lagos State), Sept.18, 2023 (NAN) The New Controller of Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs, Comptroller Timinadi Bomodi has promised to run an inclusive administration where views of stakeholders will count in decision-making.

He gave the assurance at the occasion of hand over of leadership by the outgoing Controller of the command Dera Nandi in Deme Krake border post on Monday.

Bomodi said that he would work out a way that would not only be effective but efficient in the administration of trade along the corridor.

“I want to assure the teeming public that it is not going to be business as usual.

“Whatever challenges you have had prior to this time, we are going through them and fashion out solutions to them.

“Whatever we think will benefit us, we are going to listen to them and begin to fine-tune our process to accommodate their own needs,” he said.

He promised to continue to engage stakeholders and community leaders, to have seamless transactions around Seme corridor.

“To a great extent, we will try to ensure that we will meet the expectations of all individuals, but all the same, we will not forget our primary responsibility.

“These are facilitation of legitimate trade, collection of revenue for government and enforcement of government fiscal policies.

“We intend to play this role in a way that we will not undermine the safety and well-being of either Nigerians or people that are living and doing work at the border communities,” he said.

Shortly before handing over to the Bomodi, the outgoing Controller Nnadi said when he assumed duty on Jan. 23, he pledged to adopt new strategies to boost trade while enforcing anti-smuggling laws.

“We have kept faith with this promise.

“The revenue target for the command for 2023 is N1,966,000,000, but as at Sept.15, the command has collected N2,088,578,048 only.

“By this, the implication is that we have surpassed our allotted target by N122,578,048, which represents 6.23 per cent increase.

“This was a result of painstaking efforts made by the leadership of the command in partnership with our stakeholders to ensure compliance with revenue generation agenda,” he said.

Nnadi appreciated the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for his support to the command and also the Seme Badagry community for their cooperation.

He commended the officers and men of the command for their gallantry and patriotism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the customs flag and staff of office were presented to the new controller by the outgoing controller. (NAN)

