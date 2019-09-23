New criminal justice law will help check excesses of personnel — CP

#TrackNigeria The Edo Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Mohammed DanMallam, said the new Criminal Justice Law of Edo would help check the excesses of police personnel as well as ensure that they were decent.

DanMallam stated this on Monday in Benin during a training for Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and investigators on the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law.

The training was organised and funded by the European Union and implemented by the Rule of Law and Anti Corruption (ROLAC) for the British Council in Nigeria.

According to the CP, the new law will also help in guiding police conduct as well as ensure that officers live above board.

He said that the police personnel by the new law were expected to be guided in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He said with new criminal justice law, it was a no to illegal arrest, extrajudicial killings, illegal detention, molestation of drivers and extortion of money from motorists by police men.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of the police to provide cover and protection to members of the public who were engaged in lawful businesses.

He, therefore, warned that any personnel caught discharging his or her duty outside the stipulation in the new law would face disciplinary actions.

Mr Imonitie Omokhodion, Edo officer for ROLAC said the essence of the programme was to sensitise police command to the administration of the new law.

Omokhodion added that the importance of the programme was also to ensure that the procedures laid out in the new law were followed in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Mr Chibueze Okorie, a resource person and consultant on administration of criminal justice law in Edo to ROLAC, said “the training is timely as police officers in the State still use laws that are no longer in existence in the discharge of their responsibilities.’’

Okorie said that the new criminal justice law of Edo was passed in 2018, adding that there was the need for the police to begin the implementation of the law.

He explained that some of the components of the law included the issue of bail, arrest, search, and the right of a defendant. (NAN)