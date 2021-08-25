New CP visits military formations in Enugu, urges stronger synergy

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has visited military formations in Enugu, and solicited continuous synergy among security agencies in the state.

Abubakar also called for cooperation among all security agencies and formations towards consolidating successes recorded in public security and safety of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Wednesday that the commissioner said this during his visit to the two military formations within Enugu metropolis on Aug. 24.

Ndukwe said that the heads of formations visited were Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, and Air Commodore Isaiah Taiwo, Commander, 553 Base Services Group of Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

At the 82 Division, the commissioner sued for the strengthening of existing collaboration between the command and the Division in view of maintaining public security and safety in the state.

Responding, the GOC assured him of continued collaboration and support of the Division.

“The existing security challenges in the South-East are such that have placed on the police, military and other security agencies the burden of effective synergy and cooperation,” he said.

The GOC also commended the command for ensuring that the state remained one of the most peaceful in the Division’s Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

At the 533 Base Services Group of NAF, the commissioner further called for the sustaining of existing synergy between the command and the group.

Responding, the base commander assured him of the maximum extension of his hand of fellowship to further strengthen the existing working relationship and cooperation with the command.

Those who accompanied the commissioner on the familiarisation tour included: Mr Ahmed Garba, Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations and Mr Fidelis Ogarabe, Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of State CID.

Others were: Mr Seyi Okenla, Area Commander of Police of Enugu Metro, CSP Princewill Ijeoma, Commander of Special Protection Unit, Enugu and SP Abdulkareem Adewale, Commander, Counter Terrorism Unit, Enugu among others. (NAN)

