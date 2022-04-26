New CP for Edo visits NSCDC for more synergy to combat crime

The new Commissioner of Police for Edo, Abutu Yaro, has appealed to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for more synergy to combat crime in the state.

Yaro made the appeal when he visited Mr Samuel Dan, state Commandant of the NSCDC on Tuesday in Benin.

The new CP succeeded CP Philip Ogbadu, who retired from the Nigeria Police Force in March.

Yaro said he was at the NSCDC’s headquarters to familiarise with the corps because the corps was a critical ally in the fight against crime.

“There is need for us to share intelligence, so that in unison we draw security mandate that form the basis of our being in the state.

“I have been intimated that the state has 24 forest reserves.

“The forest reserves are practically ungoverned spaces, which, as we speak, are practically dominated by bandits, criminals, and kidnappers.

“Majority of the traditional people, especially farmers, loggers, and even hunters, are finding it difficult to carry out their means of livelihood.

“In some locations, cases of vandalism is on the increase, particularly in some of the oil-bearing and coastal communities.

“This a challenge on us, hence we need a more compact synergy to deal with the situation,” Yaro said.

Dan lauded the commissioner for the visit and assured him of the commitment of the corps to work with the police command and other security agencies in the state.

Dan said there were many ways security agencies could interface to check crime rate in the state.

“There is the National Crisis Response Doctrine we could adopt to succeed.

“NSCDC has the doctrine; we have been practicing it individually and jointly.

“We have been participating in the National Doctrine Response exercise, of which the police is also part of.

“So when this is introduced in the state, the assignment will be easier,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the doctrine provides an opportunity for the corps personnel to interface with security operatives from other agencies.

The aim is to further enhance improvement in knowledge and attitude to work among all security operatives.

He appealed to the CP to incorporate personnel of the corps during training for policemen.

“This is because if we are to work together, we have to train together,” he said. (NAN)

