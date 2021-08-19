New CP calls for peaceful coexistence in Kaduna communities

The New Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kaduna, Mr Mudassiru Abdullahi, has called for peaceful coexistence among various communities in the state.This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, on Thursday in Kaduna.Abdullahi made the call when he visited Zangon Kataf, Kagoro and Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA).

He was accompanied on the visit by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Deputy Commissioner Operations, DCP Mustapha Bala, Area Commander Kafanchan ACP Danladi Ibrahim and some of his tactical commanders.The CP said peace remains very paramount in every society if there will be any meaningful development.He also assured the Cheifdoms of deployment of more security personnel in order to curb the recent upsurge in communal disputes within the areas and villages.”

The choice of my visit to these areas for my first official tour is aimed at dousing the growing communal tension in the Chiefdoms.”We are here to interact with members of the communities so that collectively, you will appreciate the task of restoring peace and order in these areas as well as our commitment in achieving same.”We must all embrace dialogue in attaining peace as it is priceless.”

he said.He noted that no society develops in an atmosphere of rancour and apprehension.The CP warned all the warring communities to desist from taking laws into their hands because there are constituted authorities responsible for handling their grievances. (NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...