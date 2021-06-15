New CoS to Gov. Mohammed pledges unwavering commitment to duty

Mr Aminu Gamawa, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the Bauchi state governor, has pledged his unwavering commitment and diligence to work with all stakeholders.

In a statement on Monday, in Bauchi, Gamawa said that his commitment was to ensure the success of the government for the overall development of the state.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy of the position and resolved to welcome all suggestions and constructive criticisms geared towards assisting him to discharge his duties.

According to him, this will help effective implementation of government’s policies and programmes.

“Let me begin by thanking His Excellency for giving me this huge responsibility, but I will justify the confidence reposed in me Insha Allah.

“I assure all to discharge my duties with unwavering commitment, dedication, loyalty and to work with stakeholders to ensure the success of the administration for the overall development of the state.

“I, therefore, welcome all suggestions and constructive criticisms geared towards assisting the government in discharging this assignment for the effective implementation of policies and programmes.

“I thank you all for the kind words and best wishes, I need your prayers, cooperation and feedback,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier on Monday, Gov. Bala Mohammed approved the appointment of Gamawa as the new Chief of Staff with immediate effect.

Gov. Mohammed had on June 9, dissolved his cabinet, including the Secretary to the state government and the Chief of Staff, Government House. (NAN)