New Commissioner’s appointment subject to confirmation by EDHA, says Edo govt

The Edo State Government has said the appointment of Mr. Efe Stewart as Commissioner for Communication and Orientation is subject to confirmation by the Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said Mr. Efe was appointed to replace Barr. Paul Ohonbamu, who has disengaged from the government.

According to him, “The new Commissioner-designate will go through all the necessary confirmation in the Edo State House of Assembly before he resumes office.

“If confirmed by the House of Assembly, he would bring his wealth of experience in public service to bear on governance.”

