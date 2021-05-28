New COAS, Maj Gen Yahaya assumes office, visits Chief of Defence Staff

By Chimezie Godfrey

new Chief Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen. Farouq Yahaya has assumed Friday Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Gen. Yahaya was appointed Thursday by President Buhari as 22nd Chief Army Staff Nigeria.

initial welcome ceremony lowering former flag of his predecessor and hoisting new flag was performed the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The new Army Chief subsequently addressed the senior officers of the Nigerian Army a closed door session that lasted about ten minutes.

Gen. Yahaya directed all senior officers to observe a minute’s silence of his predecessor Lt Gen Ibrahim and the 10 other officers who died the Kaduna plane crash which occurred May 21, 2021.

“Let us observe a minute’s silence in of the deceased Chief of Army Staff and other officers who died during the Kaduna plane crash,” he said.

Earlier, the new Army Chief, Gen. Yahaya paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen Lucky Irabor who congratulated and presented to the Army Flag.

