By Chimezie Godfrey

The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen. Farouq Yahaya has assumed office on Friday at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Gen. Yahaya was appointed on Thursday by President Buhari as the 22nd Chief of Army Staff in Nigeria.

The initial welcome ceremony of lowering the former flag of his predecessor and hoisting the new flag was performed at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The new Army Chief subsequently addressed the senior officers of the Nigerian Army in a closed door session that lasted about ten minutes.

Gen. Yahaya directed all senior officers to observe a minute’s silence in honour of his predecessor Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and the 10 other officers who died in the Kaduna plane crash which occurred on May 21, 2021.

“Let us observe a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased Chief of Army Staff and other officers who died during the Kaduna plane crash,” he said.

Earlier, the new Army Chief, Gen. Yahaya paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen Lucky Irabor who congratulated him and presented to him the Army Flag.

