New Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers pledges adequate welfare for royal fathers

The newly appointed Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council (ENTRC) His Royal Majesty Igwe Samuel Asadu of Edem-ani Ogwugwu community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State says he will ensure adequate welfare for traditional rulers in the state.

Asadu made the pledge in Nsukka on Saturday in a remark during a brief reception by Edem-ani people on his arrival at Edem-ani after his appointment by Enugu State Government as the new Chairman of traditional rulers in Enugu State.

Enugu State Government had in a statement signed by Prof Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary to the State Government on Thursday announced Gov Peter Mbah’s

approval of Asadu as the new Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council..

Asadu took over from His Royal Majesty Igwe Lawrence Agubuzo the former Chairnan.

Asadu said he would ensure adequate welfare of traditional rulers who are custodians of people culture and traditions in the state.

“As the new Chairnan of the council, I will ensure adequate welfare for traditional rulers in Enugu State.

“ENTRC will key into the economic development policies and programmes of Mbah’s adminstration to move the state to greater heights.

“I will mobilise traditional rulers to give unalloyed support to the governor to enable him to achieve his good visions to the state,” he said.

The new Chairman expressed appreciation to Mbah and the entire people of the state for finding him worthy to pilot the afairs of traditional rulers in the state.

“I will ensure my appointment adds more value to traditional institution in the state.

“I see my appointment as a call to service and I will do that to the best of my ability as well as bring speed and momentum to the system.

“The people of Enugu State is lucky to have Mbah as their governor because he has demonstrated high capacity and ingenuity in harnessing human and natural resources in the state

“I will mobilise traditional rulers in the States in support of Mbah’s administration as well as key into the economic development plans of the state,” he said.

He urged traditional rulers in Enugu State to open their minds for change, I will work to ensure that their welfare is improved upon to enable them to take care of themselves and discharge their duties comfortably,” he said.

In a remark Mrs. Grace Onyishi, the acting Town Union President of the community said that Edem-ani people were happy on the appointment of Igwe Asadu as the Chairman of traditional rulers in Enugu State and decided to come out en mass to receive and celebrate with him.

She thanked the state governor for the appointment and expressed optimism that Igwe Asadu would bring his wealth of knowledge and innovation to bear in repositioning the traditional institution in the state.

Speaking, Edeoga David Ajibor, the Eldest (Onyishi) man in the community who was represented by Ozor Matthew Ezea said that it is a blessing and thing of joy that their traditional ruler had been appointed as the Chairman of traditional rulers in Enugu State.

He promised that the community would give the Asadu their maximum support to enable him to excel in this service to humanity.

In a remark, Mr Kenechukwu Omeje, Youth President of the community said that the community was not surprise on the appointment of Asadu as the Chairman of traditional rulers council by Enugu State Government because of his superlative performance as traditional ruler.

“Edem-Ani youths are happy and excited with the elevation of our amiable traditional ruler, that is why we rolled out drums and turned out en mass to welcome and celebrate with him,” he said.

In an interview with our reporter, His Royal Highness Igwe Herbert Ukuta, the Traditional ruler of Iggah Community in Uzo-Uwani LGA, who was appointed as the 3rd Deputy Chairman of ENTRC.

Ukuta thanked Gov Mbah for appointing Igwe Asadu as chairman as well as other members of the council to pilot the affairs of traditional rulers in Enugu State.

He described the appointment of Asadu as one of the great things that had happened to Nsukka zone in particular and Enugu State in general.

“Asadu is intelligent, enlightened, widely traveled and has the capacity to take the traditional institution in the States to a greater height.

Ukuta, urged all traditional rulers n the state to give Asadu the necessary support to enable him achieve his good vision.

Highlights of the occasion were display of different dancing troops and masquerades from Edem-ani