New case of coronavirus confirmed in Abuja – NCDC

By Danlami Nmodu

Another case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Nigeria. The case was confirmed by the NCDC via its twitter handle Sunday.

The tweet reads: “One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in FCT, Nigeria As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

No further detail was given in the tweet about where the latest case came from.

As can be gleaned from the tweet, 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria.

NCDC also said so far there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death pic.twitter.com/Taxi37NzjW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020