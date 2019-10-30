‘No first-class commissioners’ in my cabinet, says Sani-Bello

By Tina George, Minna

Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has declared that there will be no first class commissioner in his cabinet.

Speaking after swearing-in 20 new members of the State Executive Council on Wednesday, the governor said that he will not give preference to any commissioner.

“There will be no first class commissioner. It all depends on you to make your office active or redundant. You have the next 15 months to prove to Nigerlites that they made the right choice by voting APC. In the next 15 months, we want Nigerlites to feel that they voted the right party,” he said.

Bello pledged not to interfere in the activities of the Commissioners, saying that they are to give government projects and programmes priority as well as the welfare of the people.

“Focus more on the projects and programmes I have started; complete what is ongoing and add new ones. I believe you are all wise enough to initiate and carry out what you think is best for Nigerlites and the state.”

Speaking about their selection, the Governor said it was because of their character, dedication to work, honesty, and loyalty. He urged them to put in their best.

“Your name being on this list is not by accident. Your character, dedication, honesty, and loyalty qualified you. I want you to have it that you are working for Niger state, for over four million people in the state.”

Eight former Commissioners were returned while the rest are new, including four women.

The Commissioners include Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Nasara Danmallam; Commissioner of Finance, Honorable Zakari Abubakar; Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Yusuf Suleman; Commissioner for Investment, Dr. Mustapha Alheri; Mr. Sunday Kolo, Commissioner for Mineral Resources and Dr. Mohammed Makusidi as Commissioner for Health.

The female Commissioners include Hajiya Ramatu Yaradua as Commissioner for Transport; Hajiya Hannatu Salihu as Commissioner for Education; Hajiya Rifkatu Adamu Chindawa as Commissioner for Tourism and Mrs. Tasallah Fati Ibrahim as Commissioner for Women Affairs.

Other Commissioners include Engineer Ibrahim Panti as Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Haruna Dukku as Commissioner for Livestock, Alhaji Mamman Musa as Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Alhaji Baba Aliyu as Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

Others are Barrister Mohammed Tanko Zakari as Commissioner for Environment, Barrister Muktar Nasale as Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Alhaji Jikantoro Haliru as Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Malik Sarkin Daji as Commissioner for Local Govt and chieftaincy affairs, Mallam Sani Idris as Commissioner for Information and Mr. Emmanuel Umar as Commissioner for Youth Affairs.