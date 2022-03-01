New Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP assumes office

By Deborah Coker

Mr Nduka Nwannwenne on Tuesday assumed duty as the new Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command, comprising Edo and Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Nwannwenne occupied the same office as the zonal commander of the zone between 2017 and 2020.

Addressing the staff on assumption of duty at the zonal headquarters, Benin, Nwanwanne noted that the zone was the first to be established by the agency, hence it was also known as the flagship zone.

He said that in view of that there was the need for the zone to also be the flagship in terms of response to duties.

He said the command should be the flagship in aligning with the visions and missions of the agency led by Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director General.

Nwannwenne noted that human trafficking was the greatest human right violation in society and stressed the need for NAPTIP to help protect that right for the vulnerable who were victims of trafficking.

He said that there was the need for the staff to also be conversant with the values of the agency as well as its national action plan.

The zonal commander said that to achieve this, every staff must join hands to tackle the problems of human trafficking.

“We must be ready at all times to work and put in our best. We are trying, but let’s do better.

“We should try to make a difference. We can correct the impression about Nigeria and human trafficking through our activities.

“So we should all be up and doing. Let us be disciplined and work as a team,” he said.

Meanwhile the outgone zonal commander, Mrs Chidiebere Oruruo-Ifudu, appealed to the staff to accord her successor all respect, assistance and support needed for him to succeed in the zone.

She urged them to tolerate one another and cultivate the spirit of forgiveness, brotherliness and oneness.

She further appealed that anyone she had offended in the zone during her tenure should forgive her. (NAN)

