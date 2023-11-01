New Auditor-General tasks staff on timely completion of audit assignments

By Deji Abdulwahab

The new Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr Shaakaa Chira, has urged the management and staff of the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation to ensure timely completion of audit assignments and submission of reports.

Chira gave the advice on Wednesday while meeting with Assistant Chief Auditors and other below grade level officers in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate on Wednesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Shaakaa Chira for appointment as Auditor- General for the Federation.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), at the Committee of the Whole.

The Auditor-General, who sought for the support of the staff, urged them to deliberate on how to redeem the image of the office by playing active roles in the Office.

“I want to implore you to join hands with me on my mission to restore the lost glory of the office for the Auditor-General for the Federation.

“My clarion call to us is to always put the office of the Auditor-General for the Federation first in whatever we do and always strive to place it on good pedestal in order to take it to enviable height,’’ Chira said.

According to him, members of staff should take measures that will facilitate timely completion of audit assignments and submission of reports by making staff perform optimally.

“Other measures to be taken seriously are staff welfare, discipline and posting by aligning the work and operational processes of the office of the Auditor-General for the Federation with practices and other things as are necessary to surpass public expectations.’’

Speaking on behalf of the staff, Mr Afeez Rafiu of Revenue and Economy Planning Audit Department, expressed excitement over the maiden meeting with the new Auditor-General.

He pledged that members would give him the needed support to move the office to the next level. (NAN)

