New Army chief, Attahiru visits Borno again

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, on Saturday hinted on Nigerian Army’s plans to launch the second phase of the ongoing counter-insurgency operation against the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

Major General Attahiru stated this while briefing newsmen during an operational visit to Theater Command Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

The Army Chief said his visit was to appraise the military operation in the Sambisa general area and boost the morale of troops prosecuting the war on terror.

According to him, the synergy between the air and ground forces have been excellent and has led to the recent successes recorded in the counter-insurgency operation.

“As you know, areas around Njimiya, Sabilul Huda and the entire general area where Boko Haram had deployed before now have been cleared. We can rightly say we can get to the second phase of the operation, which will start soon”.

The Chief of Army Staff also described recent attacks by the insurgents on Marte and Dikwa as an attempt to distract the troops from the gains being recorded.

“The adversary will want to distract you and that is the example of what we had in New Marte and Dikwa. Good enough, our troops gave a good account of themselves and took on the terrorist decisively. We will also encourage them and bring in more combat multipliers, that is what we will continue to have all through the theatre”.

Major General Attahiru assured Nigerians that more equipment would be deployed to all theater of operations across the country to stamp out the menace of insurgency and other forms of criminality.

By PRNigeria.