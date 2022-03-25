New APC Exco: Conduct elections, avoid consensus, Anthony Kente advises

As the All Progressives Congress party {APC} holds its national convention today, March 26th, 2022, at the Eagle Square Abuja, the Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Committee, {CECC}, has been advised to ensure that elections are duly conducted into all the elective positions available at the convention, which will produce its new national Executive Committee {EXCO}.

The Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Committee, has equally been cautioned against the emotionally instinctual temptation of opting for the concept of consensus for any of the listed positions at the convention, to avoid creating any legal loopholes or conditions, that will render the convention, an exercise in futility, null and void, in the eyes of the extant laws guiding the conduct of conventions, particularly, as contained in the Electoral Act 2022.

In the words of Kente, an APC chieftain, the provisions contained in the new Electoral Act 2022 is very specific in the conduct of election of Executive Committee Members of a political party.

This advice was given in Abuja by Anthony Kente, the Organizing Secretary, APC progressive Ambassadors, North- Central zone, while speaking with political correspondents.

Citing the Electoral Act 2022, Hon. Anthony Kente, said that, “The Legal Implication Of Section 82 (3) Of The Electoral Act, 2022 on election of Executive Committee members (Exco of a political party has very far reaching effect if any of the provisions are either breached or contravened.

Quoting the 2022 Electoral Act, Anthony Kente said, “it has become imperative to make a quick legal examination on the intent and purpose of section 83 sub-section 3 of the Electoral Act, 2022.”

Relying on the provisions of this section 83, sub-section 3, Kente said” for ease of reference, the said section 82(2) is herein reproduced, thus: The Election of members of the Executive committee or other governing body of a political party, including the elections to fill a vacant position in any of the aforesaid bodies, shall be conducted in a democratic manner and allowing for all members of the party or duly elected delegates to vote in support of a candidate of their choice.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

