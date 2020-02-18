New Akwa Ibom NSCDC commandant resumes, advises miscreants to relocate

Mr Samuel Fadeyi, the new commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Akwa Ibom, resumed office on Monday with a call to miscreants to relocate from the state or be arrested and prosecuted.Fadeyi told newsmen in Uyo that his major concern was to rid the oil-rich state of criminal elements,“I have vast experience as a prosecutor with a track record of jailing criminals,” Fadeyi, a lawyer, who had served in Ogun, Lagos, Rivers States and FCT Commands, said.He promised to improve on the existing security situation in the state to ensure adequate protection of critical infrastructure.“I don’t intend to compromise in any way; I want to sound a note of warning to criminals that a `jailer’ is in town.“I have prosecuted and jailed many for running foul of the law, particularly as it affects our mandate of protecting critical infrastructure,” he said.He solicited for useful information from members of the public regarding criminals and their activities.“The doors are open for members of the public to lodge complaints; all information given would be treated with utmost confidentiality,” Fadeyi said. (NAN)

