New air freight route links south China with Bangkok

Tianjin Air Cargo, a cargo carrier based in China’s Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, has launched an air freight service connecting Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Bangkok, capital of Thailand.

The company on Monday said that the service’s first outbound flight left Nanning for Bangkok on Sunday and later returned to China successfully.

The new air route is the company’s seventh international air freight route launched in Nanning.

According to the company, the new service is expected to boost air cargo business between Guangxi and Thailand.

The air cargo will also help cross-border e-commerce and foreign trade enterprises to explore the Southeast Asian market and share development opportunities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

