New AIG  Zone 3 Yola assumes duty 

August 3, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 3, Yola, Mr Daniel Pedro has assumed duty.


DSP Adamu Muhammed, the Police Public Officer (PPRO) in the Zone, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Yola.


“This is to inform the general public that the newly posted AIG in charge of Zone 3, Headquarters, Yola, Daniel Pedro has assumed duty.


“Before , Pedro was the Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, .


“The AIG is saddle with the responsibility of supervising the affairs of the in Adamawa and States,” Muhammed said.


While assuring the general public of readiness in ensuring effective of the two states, Pedro urged the people to continue to support the police to secure lives and property. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,