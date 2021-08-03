New AIG  Zone 3 Yola assumes duty 

The newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 3, Yola, Mr Daniel Pedro has assumed duty.



DSP Adamu Muhammed, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Zone, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Yola.



“This is to inform the general public that the newly posted AIG in charge of Zone 3, Command Headquarters, Yola, Daniel Pedro has assumed duty.



“Before his appointment, Pedro was the Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.



“The AIG is saddle with the responsibility of supervising the affairs of the Policing in Adamawa and Taraba States,” Muhammed said.



While assuring the general public of his readiness in ensuring effective policing of the two states, Pedro urged the people to continue to support the police to secure lives and property. (NAN)

