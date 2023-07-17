New AIG Zone 15 assumes office in Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

The newly-appointed AIG in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, Abdu Umar, has assumed duties in Maiduguri on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umar was the Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, before his elevation to AIG.

Speaking after assuming office, Umar said the appointment was his seventh posting to Borno.

He explained that he once served as Area Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police CID, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration (twice) and Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations,

He said he would leverage on his experience and synergy that existed among security agencies in the zone for maximum result.

“I will go by mission and vision of the new Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, for greater improvement of the Nigeria Police,” Umar said.

NAN reports that the new Commissioner of Police for Borno, Mr Yusufu Mohammed, has also assumed office as the 43rd CP.

In his remarks, Mohammed said he felt honoured and privileged about the appointment which he described as a call to duty.

He said that the IGP’s vision and mission statement anchored on restoring public trust by upholding highest standard of professionalism and ethics would be the road map of Borno State Command under his watch.

“To achieve this laudable objective, the command will pursue policing excellence by emplacing enablers for result-oriented police service in tackling crimes and criminalities in policing the state.

“The restoration of civil authority in Borno State has provided a veritable ground for the practice of community policing through community inputs in identifying policing priorities and problem -solving approach.

“In active collaboration with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders,” Mohammed said. (NAN)

