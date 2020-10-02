New Abia NSCDC Commandant assumes office in Umuahia

Mr Vincent Ogu the newly posted Commandant of the Abia Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has assumed duty in Umuahia.

DSC Ndukwe Agu, the spokesman for the command said this in a statement on Friday in Umuahia.

Agu said that the commandant at his maiden meeting with officers and men of the command charged them to redouble their efforts towards delivering quality and efficient security service to the state.

According to him, the new commandant pledged to work with the state government as well as collaborate with sister-security agencies to fight crime in the state.

He warned pipeline vandals and oil thieves in the state to desist from their criminal activities or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed to residents to assist with timely and useful information that would help in nipping crime and criminality in the bud.

Ogu took over from Mr Nnamdi Nwannukwu, who has been posted to the zonal command of the corps in Owerri. (NAN)