New 72-hour ceasefire agreed in Sudan – Mediators

By Emmanuel Yashim

The warring parties in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire due to start on Sunday, according to the United States (U.S.) and Saudi Arabia.

The ceasefire between Sudanese army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF), brokered by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, was set to kick off at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) and end on Wednesday.

“The parties agreed that during the ceasefire they will refrain from prohibited movements, attacks, use of military aircraft or drones, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions, and resupply of forces, and will refrain from seeking military advantage during the ceasefire,” the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said.

“They also agreed to allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country.”

Conflict broke out unexpectedly in Sudan in mid-April, after a long-simmering power struggle between de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and vice president Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

There have been numerous ceasefires since then, but these have been repeatedly broken.

The two generals had originally seized power together in 2021.

According to UN figures, more than 2.2 million people have been displaced by the fighting.

United Nations agencies on Friday said that almost 25 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in the country, and 4 million children and pregnant or nursing mothers are acutely malnourished. (dpa/NAN)

