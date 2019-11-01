Network of African National Human Rights Institutions to publish records of member states – Ojukwu

The Network of National Human Rights Institutions in West Africa (NNHRI-WA) will soon publish a comprehensive reports on human rights situation in its member states.

Mr Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, made this known in Abuja on Friday during a handover ceremony to the new president of the network.

The NANHRI-WA is one of four regional groupings within the global network, the Global Alliance for National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI).

NANHRI promotes the establishment of national human rights institutions throughout Africa, and supports co-operation and training to strengthen and develop the monitoring, promotion, protection and advocacy work of African NHRIs.

Ojukwu who was the immediate past president of the Network, handed over to Mr Joseph Whittal, who is also the Chairman Ghana Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice.

According to Ojukwu, ‘ the human rights situation report in West Africa is being compiled in conjunction with the ECOWAS Commission, with the support of Member States.’

He said that the network will compile the situation report on Ghana, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

He assured the new NNHRI-WA President of the NHRC support.

Ojukwu said that the NHRC had been a pillar of support to the Network which has always risen to the various human rights challenges in the sub-region.

Earlier in his remarks, Whittal solicited for the continued cooperation of NHRC, particularly in the areas of contacts of NNHRI-WA partners and other logistics needed for the smooth running of the Network.

He promised to bring his knowledge and wealth of experience in regional and International Human Rights Principles to bear in the administration of the Network.(NAN)