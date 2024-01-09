Network laments climate change, reviews draft policies for Kaduna

The Network of Civil Society in Environment, has expressed deep concerns over climate change, while reviewing the draft climate change policy for Kaduna State.

The review, was in collaboration with Open Gov Innovation Hub

Kaduna, and Kaduna Local Government Accountability Mechanism.

At a one-day

technical session to review the state’s draft climate change policy on Monday in kaduna, the Coordinator of the network, Gloria Bulus, recalled that in 2023 the Kaduna state Government developed a climate change policy documents.

She explained that the review was to see through the opportunities and gaps in the documents and come up with observations.

“The documents was validated last year where there seems to be no consultation with the CSOs. We feel we are critical stakeholders in terms of developing any document within the state which upholds participatory governance through the Open Government Partnership,”she said.

She added that the review would provide avenue to develop key observations and recommendations to influence the

policy document, while assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the policy in

addressing the current and projected impacts of climate change on the state and its people.

Bulus, who doubles as the Executive Director of Bridge That Gap Initiative, stated that in proferring solutions to climate change issues, all hands must be on deck, adding that the policy document did not came about through wider consultation.

“The critical things we need to see in the documents were not there; there are alot of irregularities, it is not rushing to have a document, but to ensure quality and a document that reflects a true reality,”she said

Speaking further, the Coordinator explained that the issues of climate change were cut crossing, which calls for multi-sectoral synergy to address it.

She mention the health, agriculture, education, transportation and other sectors which are affected by climate change.

Also, Mr Abel Adejor, the State Lead of Partnership to Engage Reform and Learn (PERL), said the environment is full of opportunities, and the world emphasis is on it globally.

He added that even development partners are making emphasis on climate change because they understood its impact and roles it plays in different sectors.

“Programmes that have components of climate change keep coming in, where some come solely on it. There are quite alot of opportunities for the government, individuals and CSOs to also tap into it.

“The impact of climate change affect everybody, the level of vulnerability however differs.there are quite alot of opportunities for us in terms of accessing funds to enable build resilience to put in mitigation and adaptation strategies,”Adejor said.

Speaking further, Adejor said that most of the donors now support accountability mechanisms.

He urged the media to keep up to the responsibility of engaging the policy makers in the state in order to put them on a spot light to know the impacts they have made in their constituents on projects and others endeavors aimed at mitigating climate change.(NAN)

By Sani Idris

