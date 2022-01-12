Netng, ID Africa to premiere Davido’s documentary Saturday

Nigeria Entertainment Today (Netng) is set release a new documentary that explores the story of musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Femi Falodun, Chief Executive Officer of ID Africa, said in a statement that the documentary, titled, ‘We Rise: The Davido Story’, will premiere on Saturday.

According to Falodun, the documentary captures the decade-long music journey of Davido and how he has made himself a springboard to success for many young Nigerians.

Falodun said that the documentary told the story of Davido with an exclusive inside look at his journey from a teenager trying to get the attention of the world with his music and his struggles with his father who never wanted him to do music.

He said the documentary also spanned Davido’s turbulent days of controversies with the media, his support for rising music stars and people around him, as well as his recent fundraiser in celebration of his 29th birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the second documentary from Netng in 12 months following the release of ‘Scapegoat: The Story of D’banj’ in October 2020.

Falodun, however, noted that ‘We Rise: The Davido Story’ was the first feature documentary on Davido, who had won more than 50 awards and had over 80 nominations in a decade of his career.

” At ID Africa, our goal is to use digital media for capturing and sharing the stories of people, places, and events that matter to young Africans.

” Since 2009, Netng has been documenting the lives and times of Africa’s most important entertainers, and today, Davido is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and recognisable Africans globally.

” Davido’s remarkable story is one that needs to be told, and this is just one of many that will come from Netng and ID Africa’s The Bang Studio,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

