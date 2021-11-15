Netherlands’ firm to establish gas plant in Kogi –official

Euro LPG BV, a Netherlands-based International Firm, has expressed interest to establish a Gas Plant in Kogi, in the light of its prevailing peace, security and strategic location.

Dr Wahaab Abdullah, Chairman of the Company, disclosed this when he visited Kogi governor Yahaya Bello at the State’s government lodge, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Euro LPG BV based in Holland, the Netherlands, specializes in the engineering, manufacturing and supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Industrial Gases.

In addition, the company also manufactures related equipment for LPG, LNG and Industrial gases storage and transport.

Abdullah said that establishing the gas plant in Kogi would boost the economy of the State and Nigeria, create jobs for Kogi citizens as well as ensure a clean environment for the state.

He commended Bello for creating the environment that attracts foreign investors

“The choice of Kogi state is largely due to the location of the state which shares boundaries with 10 other states in Nigeria, as well as the current peace and security prevalent in the state.

“it will involve retail distribution and end-consumer equipment, and with a full range of capabilities, the company can provide custom-designed constructions for the gas industry according to the highest quality and safety standards.

“The investment in gas plants will lead to job creation, green energy solutions, a clean environment and wealth creation for the people of the state and Nigeria in general.

“The company will also establish an academy for manpower training as well as youths empowerment.

“I commend the governor for guaranteeing peace and security in the State,” Abdullah said.

Bello thanked the company for choosing to invest in Kogi state as this would also contribute to boosting the state’s economy and the nation.

He said that the state was viable for investors to come in, noting that insecurity, which was a clog in the wheel of industrial development of the state was now a thing of the past.

He assured the delegation of his administration’s total commitment and partnership with the company, explaining that the state had viable manpower the company may require.

Gov. Bello also advocated for the training of youths in plant construction and fabrication. (NAN)

