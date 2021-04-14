NETCO targets business opportunities in Equatorial Guinea to boost revenue

The National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) says it is exploring business opportunities in Equatorial Guinea to boost revenue generation capacity.

Mr Usman Baba, Managing Director, NETCO, made the disclosure during an oversight visit the House Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) to the company on Wednesday in Lagos.

Baba said the vision NETCO was to become the hub engineering, procurement and construction in the West African sub-region and major revenue earner the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the next five years.

He said NETCO was established in December 1988 to provide an efficient and reliable engineering base the NNPC Group and the Nigerian oil and industry.

According to him, NETCO has been involved in some key in the last five years including the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Train seven , refineries rehabilitation project and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project.

He added that the company was also involved in capacity building in the industry.

Baba noted that about 80 young engineers were currently undergoing training in the company.

He said though business opportunities had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NETCO management had designed various strategies to enhance profitability.

The managing director said the company recently acquired a land to build a fabrication yard in Akwa Ibom which would help to reduce capital flight when .

While thanking the committee the visit, Baba appealed their continuous and support to enable NETCO actualise its mandate.

In his remarks, the Chairman the Committee, Mr Musa Adar, said NETCO had a key role to play in helping to curb unemployment through provision training opportunities for young Nigerians.

Adar said the oversight visit was part of the committee’ statutory duties to support the company to achieve its lofty ideas. (NAN)

