Netanyahu removes joint photo with Trump from Twitter banner

A joint photo of the two leaders, with Netanyahu sitting next to Trump at a White House meeting, has long been on the prime minister’s official Twitter account @netanyahu.

The photo was seen as a sign of friendship and close ties between Israel and the Trump-led U.S. administration.

The removal came after the relations between the two leaders have deteriorated after Netanyahu officially congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the latter’s victory in the November presidential election.