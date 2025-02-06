Netanyahu praises Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has defended U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, brushing aside international criticism of the proposal.

Netanyahu called Trump’s plan, which would involve relocating hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, “the first good idea’’ he has heard, during an interview with Fox News late on Wednesday.

He framed the plan as a temporary relocation for the benefit of the residents, in spite of critics arguing that it could lead to the permanent displacement of around two million people.

Netanyahu backed the idea of allowing Gazans who want to leave to leave.

“I mean, what’s wrong with that? They can leave, and they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza.’’

Trump’s proposal offers the chance to “create a different future for everyone.’’

Following a meeting with Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, Trump left many observers stunned by saying the U.S. would take over the Gaza Strip.

That he supports that the Palestinians living in the territory should be relocated to other countries.

Trump added that Gaza could become the Riviera of the Middle East where anyone, including Palestinians, could live.

The devastating war in Gaza was triggered by the attacks led by the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

In the attack, 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 abducted.

The coastal strip is in ruins and experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe.

More than 47,400 people have been killed, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority.

The number does not distinguish between civilians and fighters. (dpa/NAN)