Netanyahu asks Biden to keep U.S. sanctions on Int’l Criminal Court officials

Earlier in February, the ICC ruled that it had jurisdiction to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. Netanyahu called this announcement “pure antisemitism.”

In December 2019, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that there was sufficient evidence to open a full investigation into possible war crimes committed in Palestine.

The announcement was made after the conclusions of a nearly five-year preliminary examination into the situation in Palestine.