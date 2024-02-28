Nestlé Nigeria declares 22.4% sales increase, N79.5bn PAT loss

Nestlé Nigeria PLC, has declared a N547.1 billion sales increase for the 2023 financial year, translating to a 22.4 per cent increase of N100 billion compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Wassim Elhusseini, made the disclosure in the Nestlé Nigeria PLC Full Year 2023 financial results on Wednesday in Lagos.

Elhusseini revealed that while the company’s operating profit jumped by 41.2 per cent, reaching 122.7 billion; its Profit After Tax (PAT) was negatively impacted by the devaluation of the Naira.

He added that while its gross profit totalled N217.2 billion, representing a 39.4 per cent increase from N155.8 billion in 2022, the devaluation of the Naira had an adverse impact on its PAT resulting in a loss of N79.5 billion for 2023.

“I thank every member of our team for the unwavering commitment and dedication which resulted in the strong revenue growth and operating profit vs 2022 in spite of the challenging economic environment.

“The devaluation of the Nigerian Naira in 2023 which led to a revaluation of our foreign currency obligations undoubtedly impacted our financing cost and consequently the profit after tax.

“However, we remain optimistic of our capacity to overcome the current economic difficulties and emerge stronger,” he said.

The Nestlé Nigeria Managing Director expressed the company’s dedication to its purpose of unlocking the power of food through responsible local sourcing and confection of high-quality nutritious food and beverages for families across Nigeria.

“We also remain steadfast in optimising our operations to ensure the availability and accessibility of affordable and nutritious products to our consumers in anticipation of a timely turnaround in the business environment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nestlé Nigeria is a leading food and beverage company in Africa, known for its quality, excellence, and commitment to creating shared value.

The company in 2023 received recognition for its contributions to society through its CSV initiatives.

Some of them include Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility (SERAS) CSR 2023 Awards for Best Company in Rural Population Integration, Best Company in Food Security, and 2nd Runner-up for Most Responsible Organization in Africa among others.(NAN)

By Rukayat Moisemhe