Nestle kids quiz competition: UBE Pasali emerges winner

UBE Primary School, Pasali in Kuje Area Council on Thursday emerges the winner of Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) Nutrition Quiz Competition, organised for primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

UBE Pasali defeated the duo of Science Primary School (SPS), Abaji and Gado Nasko Primary School, Gwagwalada with 97.3 points as against 82.3 and 68.3 respectively for its opponents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 schools from the six area councils in FCT participated in the Nestlé for Healthier Kids Nutrition Quiz Competition and three schools emerged for the final runner-up.

NAN also reports that the participants in the competition were given school bags and Nestle products while their schools got infrastructure developments such as laptop for Gado Nasko Primary School and establishment of football and basketball teams.

Speaking at the event in Gwagwalada, Mrs Edidiong Peters, Public Affairs Specialist of Nestle, while congratulating the participants for their outstanding performance said that Nestle company would establish football and basketball teams in UBE Pasali and SPS Abaji including jerseys respectively.

Peters said that the pupils really demonstrated competence and better understanding in the subject matter.

She said that “their performance shows that they are actually learning and it’s encouraging to know that we are laying the right foundation, especially as regards to the four pillars of the programme.”

She listed the four pillars to include: healthy nutrition, healthy hydration, hygiene and maintaining active physical live styles.

She said that Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) incorporates a school-based nutrition education programme, which equips children to make better nutrition decisions from an early age for a healthier future.

According to her, N4HK is the company’s flagship initiative aimed at helping 50 million children globally live healthier lives by 2030 and beyond.

“The Nutrition Quiz is a core part of the N4HK programme to enhance, recall and retain lessons learnt by the students in their schools.

“The competition is also aimed at helping the children know if they are able to retain and recall what they have been taught in the school before the practice.

“Through activities like the Nutrition Quiz, we make progress toward our goals of helping children live healthier lives by raising awareness of the benefits of healthy eating and active lifestyles.

Peters, therefore, urged the public live a healthy life, adding that there was need to teach children about nutrition from an early age in school and at home so that they could have a healthier future.

She equally advised the participants to sustain the learning from the programme and extend same to others including their families.

Mrs Christiana Agada, a teacher at UBE Pasali, while thanking God for her school’s victory, attributed the success to hard work and readiness of the pupils to learn.

“Since the announcement of this competition, we have been on revision every day.

“We don’t go out during break periods just to make sure we covered the manual that was given to us and the pupils have been responding well.”

Agada also appreciated the organiser of the competition for the opportunity given to be part of the competition.

Faustina Offor, a primary 5 pupil of UBE Pasali said that she was optimistic her school would win the Nestlé for Healthier Kids quiz competition since the beginning of the competition.

NAN also reports that the quiz competition was organised by Nestle Nigeria in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Education and Nutrition Society of Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...