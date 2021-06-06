Nestlé, Environment Ministry plant 60 trees in 6 schools, communities

Nestlé Nigeria and Lagos State of Environment have planted 60 trees across six schools and communities Lagos State.

This is contained a statement signed by the  Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé, Mrs Victoria Uwadoka and made available to newsmen Lagos on Sunday.

She said planting was the first step toward  collaborating with Lagos State  on Ecosystem Restoration with the aim of  planting 50,000 trees around the state 2021.

“Safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility and Nestlé  is delighted to partner with the of Environment on this initiative.

“Planting of trees  is nature’s own solution to reducing carbon footprints that will help slow down climate change.

“Natural are shared by everyone and must be preserved for people today and for generations to come.

  partnership with the Lagos State of Environment on Ecosystem Restoration is in line with to protect the environment for future generations.

“Trees do provide aesthetic value, also optimise air quality. According to a popular proverb, the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago and the second best time is now,” she said.

“The World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

“This year’s commemoration is expected to galvanise efforts and initiatives that address the growing concerns around the environment such as climate change, warming, food security and water supply,” Uwadoka said in the statement.

