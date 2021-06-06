Nestlé Nigeria and Lagos State Ministry of Environment have planted 60 trees across six primary schools and communities in Lagos State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé, Mrs Victoria Uwadoka and made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

She said that the planting was the first step toward collaborating with Lagos State on Ecosystem Restoration with the aim of planting 50,000 trees around the state in 2021.

“Safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility and Nestlé is delighted to partner with the Ministry of Environment on this initiative.

“Planting of trees is nature’s own solution to reducing carbon footprints that will help slow down climate change.

“Natural resources are shared by everyone and must be preserved for people today and for generations to come.

“Our partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment on Ecosystem Restoration is in line with our commitment to protect the environment for future generations.

“Trees do not only provide aesthetic value, but also optimise air quality. According to a popular proverb, the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago and the second best time is now,” she said.

“The World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise global awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

“This year’s commemoration is expected to galvanise global efforts and initiatives that address the growing concerns around the environment such as climate change, global warming, food security and water supply,” Uwadoka said in the statement.

