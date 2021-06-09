The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, has tasked members of the public and government at all levels on ecosystem restoration to save the environment.

The Director General of the Agency, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, made the call on Tuesday in Kano, at a forum organised by the agency in commemoration of the World Environment Day.

Represented by Mr Mudassir Raheem, the Zonal Director North-west zone of the agency, Jauro said that the agency had lined up activities to mark the day.

According to him, the theme of the 2021 World Environment Day, “Ecosystem restoration” is apt, coming on the heels of numerous environmental challenges bedeviling the country.

He explained that the forum was organised to create awareness and provide opportunity for stakeholders to discuss various aspects of ecosystem restoration and management.

The aim he said, was to come up with implementable recommendations towards the protection and restoration of the ecosystem.

The DG stressed that there would be a new course for policing the environment where all stakeholders would partner in ecosystem restoration.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, said that the Kano State Government would soon launch its policy on environment.

He said that the policy would address all environmental challenges and proffer solutions and sanctions.

Getso disclosed that the state government through the National Ecological Fund, had secured a second treatment plant worth N5 billion for Challawa, Sharada and Bompai Industrial areas.

The second treatment plant according to the commissioner, would address industrial and other forms of pollution in the state.

According to him, the state has also drafted a forestry law, which is awaiting approval from the state Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations has set aside June 5 of very year to commemorate World Environment Day.

The purpose is to create awareness on environmental issues and protection with the 2021 theme being “Ecosystem restoration.” (NAN)

