NESREA shuts 25 facilities over environmental violations 

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement  Agency (NESREA), has shut down 25 facilities in four states of the Federation over  non compliance to  environmental regulations.

Mrs Nwamaka Ejiofor, Assistant Director (Press) in NESREA, stated this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She said that the facilities which cut across different sectors were shut down in Anambra, Enugu, Bayelsa, and Rivers for various environmental crimes.

Ejiofor said these included refusal to conduct  Environmental Impact Assessment before commencement of project, Environmental Audit, and  lack of functional effluent treatment plant, among others.

She said the sealed facilities included, Rugal  Pharmaceutical, Emene Industrial Layout, Enugu, China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), Owo yard, Enugu, Hardis and Dromedas, Umunya, Anambra State, and Pinnatech Engi Asphalt Plant, Awkuzu, Anambra.

Others are China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Obogoro Road, Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa, Megastar Technical and Construction Company Limited,  Imiringi Road, Yenagoa, Bayelsa and Multi Plan Nigeria Ltd., Okuru-Ama, Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, among others.

Prof. Innocent Barikor, the Director-General of NESREA, enjoined operators to adhere to the provisions of environmental laws in their operations.

Barikor said that the agency would  continue to carry out such enforcement exercises in order to safeguard the environment, and serve as deterrent to facility operators. (NAN(www.nannews.ng)

