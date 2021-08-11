NESREA seals off 8 factories in Osun for violating safety standards

The National Environmental Safety and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) says it has sealed off eight factories in Osun for violating environmental safety standards.

Prof. Aliyu Jauro, NESREA’s Director – General (DG) disclosed this to newsmen in Osogbo, on Wednesday, during the agency’s inspection and enforcement tour across of some communities.

Jauro, represented by Mr Aremu Agaka, NESREA’s Director of Inspection and Enforcement, said the sealed factories failed to comply with the agency’s environmental regulations.

He said they failed in keeping their environment clean and in the treatment of their hazardous wastes.

Jauro however, explained that the penalty to be paid by the sealed factories and industries would depend on the nature of the offence committed by each.

“The defaulting entities cannot unseal their businesses without the permission of the agency, since they failed to comply with the provision of our mandate.

“We have served them letters of notification on several occasions warning them of untreated hazards within their localities which is dangerous,’’ he said.

Jauro said that the ongoing inspection and enforcement exercise was being carried out in the 36 states of the Federation.

Earlier, Mr Muhammed Chukwuweinzu , NESREA Coordinator in Osun, advised the public and residents of the state to ensure their environments were always kept clean.

Chukwuweinzu also warned them against throwing waste into water channels to avoid flooding.

He said the agency would not rest on its oars in sensitising the public on the dangers associated with environmental hazards. (NAN)

