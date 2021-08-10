NESREA seals 2 facilities in Kwara 

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), on Tuesday sealed two companies in Kwara for failing to provide environmental safety documents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two companies sealed are Replastico Nigeria Ltd, Ilorin, and Mount Olive Quarry Site, in Asa local government area of Kwara.

The State Coordinator of the Agency, Mrs Zainab Aremu, said it was worrisome to note that despite repeated sensitisation programme, some industries still refuse to comply with environmental regulations.

Aremu said that the agency is embarking on a nationwide environment exercise to bring an end to the gross negligence and non-adherence to set standards and regulations.

She added that the activities of those industries and facilities pose a threat to the environment.

The NESREA Coordinator, therefore, enjoins Nigerians to serve as environmental watchdogs by reporting facilities which carry out activities detrimental to the environment.

She explained that over the years, the agency has reached out to the regulated communities through its monitoring and enforcement activities to encourage voluntary compliance and advise them on how best to carry out their respective operations.

Aremu explained that the agency has 33 National Environmental Regulations which were gazetted and used to monitor activities of facilities in Kwara. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...