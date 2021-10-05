NESREA cautions miners against harmful diseases

Mr Stanley Okorie, Coordinator, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in Ebonyi, has called for provision of adequate equipment for miners to prevent diseases.

Okorie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday that non use of protective equipment by people during mining could cause kidney diseases.

“It can cause early aging.

“We must imbibe the spirit of using protective equipment because this will go a long way in checkmating diseases that can be caused through mining,” he advised.

Okorie expressed worry at exposure of women and children to mining activities, saying that it could be dangerous to their health.

On challenges facing the environment, the coordinator said that land degradation and erosion were the major ones.

“Land degradation is as a result of artisans’ mining activities. Erosion is usually caused by operation of heavy duty equipment.

“Degradation and erosion can affect agricultural activities which may have effects on crops.

“Our mandate is to enforce all environmental laws and regulations.

“We will continue to sensitise the people,” Okorie said. (NAN)

